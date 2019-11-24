Jeffery (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After missing the Week 11 loss to the Patriots, Jeffery only managed limited participation in practices Wednesday through Friday, but the Eagles were apparently encouraged enough by his progress to clear him for a return to game action. Official confirmation on Jeffery's availability won't come until the Eagles release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, but the 29-year-old's likely return will provide a boost to a Eagles squad lacking in other reliable pass-catching options besides tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert. No. 2 wideout Nelson Agholor (knee) is listed as questionable but is unlikely to play, so Jeffery could be even busier than usual if his own ankle injury doesn't hamper his effectiveness too much.