Coach Doug Pederson ruled out Jeffery (foot) for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

Pederson expressed optimism about the 30-year-old's availability within the next couple weeks, but he won't be available against Cincinnati. Jeffery took part in his first practice of the season as a limited participant Thursday, so it's not much of a surprise he's not immediately ready for game action. DeSean Jackson, Greg Ward and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside are likely to serve as Philadelphia's top-three wideouts this week since Jalen Reagor (thumb) underwent thumb surgery Thursday.