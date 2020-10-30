Jeffery (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Dallas, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Jeffery didn't log any time on the practice field this week, so he's no lock to be ready after a Week 9 bye. It's also unclear whether he'll have a significant role in the Philadelphia offense if/when he's eventually cleared to play, as Travis Fulgham, Jalen Reagor (thumb) and Greg Ward all have made solid cases to see regular playing time.
