Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Out for entire spring
Jeffery (shoulder) didn't participate in the first round of OTAs and won't be available for any spring practices, Jimmy Kempski of Philly Voice reports.
Jeffery's recovery timetable was estimated at six months after he had surgery Feb. 21 to repair a full tear of his right rotator cuff. The Eagles tentatively expect their top wideout to be ready for Week 1, though the timeline puts his availability for training camp in doubt. Should he end up missing games, Jeffery's usual allotment of snaps likely would go to some combination of Mack Hollins, Shelton Gibson and Markus Wheaton, all of whom will compete for roles in the coming months. Such a scenario would portend increased target volume for Zach Ertz and Nelson Agholor, the team leaders in receptions last season.
