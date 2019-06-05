Jeffery (ribs) was sidelined Wednesday during the final OTA practice open to the media, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Eagles will hold their mandatory minicamp next week, so Jeffery's status will warrant a checkup at that time. If the 29-year-old isn't able to take part in minicamp, he'll have missed the vast majority of the offseason workout program, presumably while still recovering from the fractured ribs he played through late in the 2018 campaign. When healthy, Jeffery profiles as the No. 1 wideout in a pass-catching corps that also includes stud tight end Zach Ertz.