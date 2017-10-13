Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Paces Eagles in receiving yards Thursday
Jeffery hauled in four of 10 targets for 71 yards in Thursday's 28-23 win over the Panthers.
Jeffery bounced back from a 31-yard afternoon in Week 5, although he was far from efficient from a catch rate standpoint. The veteran wideout did see double-digit targets for the second time this season, even as he's still in search of his first 100-yard game. Jeffery had been bedeviled by some tough cornerback matchups prior to Thursday, and still has the Redskins' Josh Norman and either Aqib Talib or Chris Harris, Jr. of the Broncos on the docket before the end of October. However, he clearly is one of Carson Wentz's favorite targets, essentially ensuring he should continue seeing plenty of volume each week. He'll look to help the Eagles prevail in an important divisional matchup against the Redskins following a Week 7 bye.
