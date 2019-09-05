Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Picks up biceps injury
Jeffery was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report due to a biceps issue.
Jeffery was left off the first report of Week 1, so his sudden appearance Thursday is somewhat worrisome. As such, his listing on Friday's report will be telling for his potential to suit up Sunday against the Redskins.
