Jeffery (foot) has been placed on the Eagles' Active/PUP list.
As a result, the wideout will need to be medically cleared before he can practice with the team. It remains to be seen when that will happen, but it's possible that Jeffery will shift to Reserve/PUP to start the coming season. In that case, he'd miss the first six weeks of the Eagles' 2020 campaign.
