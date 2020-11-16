Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Jeffery's playing time will increase as the season continues, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Jeffery made his season debut against the Giants last weekend after having missed the first eight games of the season due to a calf injury, but he was held catchless (one target) in his return to action. Even if the 30-year-old does eventually resume handling a larger role on offense, it's conceivable that all of Jalen Reagor, Travis Fulgham and Dallas Goedert could remain ahead of him in terms of targets. Jeffery will be difficult to trust for fantasy purposes Week 11, even with a favorable matchup in Cleveland on deck.