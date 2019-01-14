Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Plays through cracked ribs
Jeffery played with fractured ribs during Sunday's divisional-round loss to New Orleans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
An MRI reportedly revealed the injury earlier in the week. The receiver wasn't on the injury report at all heading into the Eagles' wild-card victory over the Bears, but Jeffery was listed as a limited participant in every practice leading up to Sunday's loss to the Saints. Under contract with Philadelphia through 2021, Jeffery shouldn't have a problem returning to full health before the start of OTAs this spring.
