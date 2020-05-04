Play

Jeffery (foot) could open the 2020 season on the PUP list, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.

Jeffery remains in the midst of a lengthy rehab process after having undergone Lisfranc surgery in December, and even discounting the possibility of quarantine-related challenges inhibiting his recovery, there's no guarantee that the 30-year-old wideout will be ready to go by Week 1. Heading into the third season of his four-year deal with Philadelphia, Jeffery's fully guaranteed $9.91 million base salary for 2020 essentially ensures that he won't be cut, and he's the team's best option as an X receiver when healthy, but it's possible that continued injury concerns could incentivize the exploration of a tentative trade. Though rookie first-round pick Jalen Reagor's skill set doesn't overlap with Jeffery's, his arrival could make moving on from the veteran a more realistic possibility for the Eagles.

More News
Our Latest Stories