Jeffery hauled in all eight of his targets for 160 yards in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Rams.

Jeffery was Nick Foles' favorite target Sunday, and the duo didn't miss a connection all night. The eight receptions tied his season best, but the 160 yards crushed the veteran's previous season high of 105. Other than the lack of a touchdown, this was about as great of a stat line fantasy owners could ask for considering Aqib Talib was lined up against Jeffery for most of the evening with a backup quarterback -- albeit a Super Bowl MVP -- under center. With their playoff hopes still alive, it is unclear if Foles or Carson Wentz (back) will be under center next week, but it has become apparent over the past couple of weeks that Jeffery will serve as the top receiver for whoever suits up against the Texans on Sunday.