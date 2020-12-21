Jeffery caught two of three targets for 63 yards in Sunday's 33-26 loss to Arizona.
Jeffery had receptions of 24 and 39 yards on the day. He also drew multiple pass interference penalties on Patrick Peterson totaling 40 yards that helped on the drive that tied the score at 26. Nevertheless, the 30-year-old has just five catches on 12 targets through six games this season.
