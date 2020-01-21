Jeffery (foot) won't necessarily be back with the Eagles in 2020, though his contract makes it difficult for the team to trade or release him, NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The speculation partially seems to be based on reports of Jeffery having a strained relationship with Carson Wentz, something both players have explicitly denied at one point or another. The wide receiver's contract includes a full guarantee for his 2020 base salary, so the Eagles have nothing to gain by releasing him, and they might need to include a draft pick in any trade to get his salary off their books. As such, the most likely scenario features Jeffery playing at least one more year in Philadelphia, where he's entering the third season of a four-year, $52 million contract. His recovery from Lisfranc surgery in mid-December figures to extend deep into the offseason and possibly beyond the start of training camp. An estimated rehab timeline of nine months makes him less than a sure thing to be ready for Week 1 of 2020.