Jeffery (shoulder) took part in individual work during the early portion of Thursday's practice, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

After failing to practice in any capacity before sitting out the Week 1 win over the Falcons, Jeffery demonstrated some progress Wednesday when he was cleared for individual drills. The Eagles ultimately labeled Jeffery as a limited practice participant, and unless he unexpectedly takes part in 11-on-11 work Thursday, he'll likely retain the same designation for the second straight day. Despite Jeffery making a tangible step forward in his recovery this week, it's still expected that he'll sit out Sunday in Tampa Bay, though a return to action Week 3 against the Colts now looks more realistic than it did at the conclusion of the preseason.