Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Practicing again Thursday
Jeffery (shoulder) took part in individual work during the early portion of Thursday's practice, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
After failing to practice in any capacity before sitting out the Week 1 win over the Falcons, Jeffery demonstrated some progress Wednesday when he was cleared for individual drills. The Eagles ultimately labeled Jeffery as a limited practice participant, and unless he unexpectedly takes part in 11-on-11 work Thursday, he'll likely retain the same designation for the second straight day. Despite Jeffery making a tangible step forward in his recovery this week, it's still expected that he'll sit out Sunday in Tampa Bay, though a return to action Week 3 against the Colts now looks more realistic than it did at the conclusion of the preseason.
More News
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Starts week listed as limited•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Cleared for individual drills•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Still a few weeks away•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Not slated to play Thursday•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Week-to-week•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Activated off PUP list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
What to know for Week 2
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 2 and tells you what you need to know.
-
Fantasy Football: News roundup
It's all about injuries as we review who looks more or less likely to help your Fantasy team...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...