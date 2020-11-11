Jeffery (calf) practiced fully Wednesday.
In mid- to late October, Jeffery seemed to be closing in on his season debut, which was delayed to a longer-than-expected recovery from December surgery to address a Lisfranc injury in his right foot. That said, it was pushed back further due to a calf issue. Fortunately, Jeffery has benefitted from the Eagles' Week 9 bye and upheld coach Doug Pederson's comments from earlier Wednesday that the wide receiver would practice, per Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal. With a full session under his belt, Jeffery is on the cusp of his first game action since Week 14 of the 2019 campaign.
More News
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Likely to return to practice•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Out another week•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: No practice Thursday•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Absent from Wednesday's session•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Day-to-day with calf injury•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Season debut will wait•