Jeffery hauled in 10 of 12 targets for 76 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 38-20 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Jeffery paced the Eagles in receptions with a season high in catches, even as the majority came within close proximity of the line of scrimmage. The 29-year-old wideout has atypically generated a single-digit YPC figure in three of the four games he's suited up for, but he's also found the end zone on three occasions over that span as well, including on a three-yard score early in the third quarter Sunday. Jeffery will look to follow up with another strong performance in a key divisional battle against the Cowboys in Week 7.