Jeffery (chest) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Jeffery missed Wednesday's practice with the previously unreported chest injury, but his presence on the field a day later in full capacity suggests it won't be a concern heading into the Week 5 matchup with the Vikings. After a prolonged absence following offseason shoulder surgery that was nearly delayed further due to an illness that he battled last week, Jeffery turned in an impressive season debut in Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Titans. He hauled in eight of nine targets for 105 yards and a touchdown in that outing and looks like a viable fantasy play in most formats while facing a Minnesota pass defense that was shredded by the Rams one week earlier.

