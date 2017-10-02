Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Quiet after touchdown
Jeffery caught three of six targets for 29 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Chargers.
Jeffery scored from eight yards out on the opening drive and was quiet for the rest of the afternoon. A matchup with Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward limited Jeffery's volume, though he still managed a respectable 19.4 percent target share. Jeffery hasn't caught any breaks in terms of individual matchups this season, and it won't be any different Week 5 against Patrick Peterson and the Cardinals.
