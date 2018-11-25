Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Quiet once again
Jeffery caught all three of his targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 25-22 win over the Giants.
Owners hoping for a repeat of Jeffery's Week 6 performance against this opponent (eight catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns) were left sorely disappointed. Jeffery has gone cold with fewer than 50 yards in each of the past four games, so using him against the Redskins in Week 13 will be a risky proposition.
