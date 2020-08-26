Jeffery (foot) has increased his running work, but coach Doug Pederson declined to comment on the Eagles' decision between keeping the wideout on the PUP list or placing him on the active roster for the start of the season, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

Jeffery currently resides on the PUP list, which doesn't mean much in August but would mandate a six-week absence if he isn't removed by 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 5. The Eagles hope he'll be ready for on-field work pretty soon, but a Week 1 appearance seems like a long shot even if he's taken off the PUP list before the aforementioned date. DeSean Jackson, Jalen Reagor and Greg Ward have been getting the most run with the first-team offense at Eagles training camp.