Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Ready for individual work
Jeffery will be restricted to individual work during Wednesday's practice, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
It isn't clear if the work will be enough for the Eagles to classify him as a limited participant. Jeffery was a non-participant all last week, ultimately ruled out Friday for Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Patriots. His absence left the No. 2 receiver job in the hands of Jordan Matthews, who caught one of six targets for six yards while playing 85 percent of snaps. A return for Week 12 against Seattle could leave fewer snaps for Matthews and/or Nelson Agholor.
