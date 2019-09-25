Play

Jeffery (calf) isn't listed on Wednesday's injury report and will suit up Week 4 versus the Packers.

For the second straight day, Jeffery was a full participant on the Eagles' estimated practice report, clearing the way for him to return from a one-week absence. His presence on the field will provide a much-needed boost to Philadelphia's receiving corps as the Eagles prepare to face off against a stingy Green Bay secondary.

