Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Ready to play Sunday
Jeffery (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Limited in the Eagles' first two practices of Week 13, Jeffery received clearance for Sunday after turning in a full workout during Friday's session. Despite missing the previous two games, Jeffery should immediately settle back in as the Eagles' unquestioned No. 1 wideout after the team received little production from its other receiver options while the 29-year-old was sidelined.
More News
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Limited again Thursday•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Limited in practice•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Trending toward Week 13 return•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Sidelined in Week 12•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Trending toward inactive status•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: On track to suit up Week 12•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Start Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Week 13 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 13 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 13 WR Preview: The T.Y. gap
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 13, including...