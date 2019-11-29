Play

Jeffery (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Limited in the Eagles' first two practices of Week 13, Jeffery received clearance for Sunday after turning in a full workout during Friday's session. Despite missing the previous two games, Jeffery should immediately settle back in as the Eagles' unquestioned No. 1 wideout after the team received little production from its other receiver options while the 29-year-old was sidelined.

