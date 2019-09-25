Play

Jeffery (calf) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report and will suit up Week 4 versus the Packers.

Jeffery was a full participant in Wednesday's estimated practice and is ready to return after a one-week absence. His presence on the field will provide a much-needed boost to Philadelphia's receiving corps, as the Eagles prepare to face off against a stingy Green Bay secondary.

