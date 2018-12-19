Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Recovering from illness
Jeffery missed Wednesday's practice due to an illness, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Jeffery put up his best yardage total (160) since 2013 in a Week 15 win over the Rams, and he should have plenty of time to get healthy before the Eagles host the Texans on Sunday. He doesn't seem to mind playing with Nick Foles under center instead of Carson Wentz (back), as the 28-year-old wideout caught 12 of 18 targets for 219 yards and three touchdowns in three playoff games last season. There won't be any cause for concern unless Jeffery also misses practice Thursday and Friday.
