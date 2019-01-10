Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Remains limited Thursday
Jeffery (ribs) was a limited practice participant Thursday.
Despite logging a second capped session in a row, Jeffery doesn't seem to be in any danger of missing Sunday's divisional-round game at New Orleans. Assuming he ditches the rib injury on the final practice report of the week, he'll look to lead the Eagles in receiving again after a 6-82-0 line on nine targets this past Sunday in Chicago.
More News
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Tending to rib injury•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Helps oust former team•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Finds end zone in win•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Hauls in three balls in win•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Not listed on final injury report•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Set to practice Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top strategy
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Updated playoff challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Kingsbury boosts Cardinals in Fantasy
Former quarterback Kliff Kingsbury went from fired college coach to head man for the Cardinals....
-
Packers future with Matt LaFleur
Matt LaFleur's lone season calling plays in Tennessee didn't show much in the way in consistency,...
-
Recapping wild-card weekend
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from wild-card weekend to see who improved -- or hurt...