Jeffery (ribs) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Despite logging a second capped session in a row, Jeffery doesn't seem to be in any danger of missing Sunday's divisional-round game at New Orleans. Assuming he ditches the rib injury on the final practice report of the week, he'll look to lead the Eagles in receiving again after a 6-82-0 line on nine targets this past Sunday in Chicago.

