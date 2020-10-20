Jeffery (foot) was listed as limited on Tuesday's estimated injury report.
Despite logging limited practices for roughly one month, Jeffery has yet to make his season debut, so it remains to be seen if the Eagles will clear him to play Thursday versus the Giants. Meanwhile, DeSean Jackson (hamstring) also has been limited this week but is expected to return to action. The availability of Jeffery and Jackson likely will determine how much run Travis Fulgham, John Hightower and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside can expect moving forward.