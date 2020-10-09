Jeffery (foot/illness) was ruled out for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old began the week as a limited practice participant, but he's been sidelined by a non-COVID-19 illness the past couple days and won't make his season debut Sunday. Jeffery continues to progress in his return from the foot injury, but he'll at least end up missing the first five games of the season. The availability of DeSean Jackson (hamstring) remains in question, which could leave Greg Ward and John Hightower to work as the team's top-two wideouts again this week.