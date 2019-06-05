Jeffery (ribs) remains sidelined Wednesday during the final OTA practice open to the media, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

We'll see if Jeffery will make it back for the Eagles' mandatory minicamp next Tuesday through Thursday. If not, the 29-year-old will have missed the vast majority of the offseason workout program, presumably in recovery from the fractured ribs he played through down the stretch of the 2018 campaign. When healthy, Jeffery profiles as the No. 1 wideout in a receiving corps that also includes stud tight end Zach Ertz.