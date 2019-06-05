Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Remains sidelined through end of OTAs
Jeffery (ribs) remains sidelined Wednesday during the final OTA practice open to the media, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
We'll see if Jeffery will make it back for the Eagles' mandatory minicamp next Tuesday through Thursday. If not, the 29-year-old will have missed the vast majority of the offseason workout program, presumably in recovery from the fractured ribs he played through down the stretch of the 2018 campaign. When healthy, Jeffery profiles as the No. 1 wideout in a receiving corps that also includes stud tight end Zach Ertz.
More News
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Not present to start OTAs•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Joined by Jackson in Philly•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Plays through cracked ribs•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Pivotal late mistake in loss•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Remains limited Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Preview: Top 150 players
We're counting down the top 150 players in Fantasy football for the 2019 season, beginning...
-
Player Rankings: 90-81
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 90-81 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 80-71
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 80-71 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 70-61
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 70-61 in our consensus...
-
Gurley in Round 3?
Todd Gurley's mysterious knee problem has sent his Fantasy stock to places we'd never thought...
-
Player Rankings: 100-91
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 100-91 in our consensus...