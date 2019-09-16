Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Return questionable due to calf
Jeffery is dealing with a calf injury and his return is questionable, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.
Jeffery has not been targeted in this game against Atlanta. With DeSean Jackson (groin) also questionable to return, the Eagles are down to only three healthy wide receivers and are missing their top two.
