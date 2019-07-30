Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Returns healthy for camp
Jeffery (ribs) is participating in training camp, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
After playing with fractured ribs during last season's playoffs, Jeffery didn't get much work in OTAs and minicamp. He seems to be back at full strength for training camp, locked in as a starting wideout for an offense that boasts one of the deepest groups of skill-position players in the league. The competition for targets is no joke, but it's Nelson Agholor and DeSean Jackson -- not Jeffery -- who are in danger of losing snaps to No. 2 tight end Dallas Goedert.
More News
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Returns to practice•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Out through end of OTAs•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Not present to start OTAs•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Joined by Jackson in Philly•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Plays through cracked ribs•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Pivotal late mistake in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Pile on Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Running back regression candidates
When you're looking at the 2018 production for running backs it's important to recognize which...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Jacobs is an RB2
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy football: Top late-round targets
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your fantasy football draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings catches you up on the last week of news in the NFL and how you should handle...