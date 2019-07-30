Jeffery (ribs) is participating in training camp, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

After playing with fractured ribs during last season's playoffs, Jeffery didn't get much work in OTAs and minicamp. He seems to be back at full strength for training camp, locked in as a starting wideout for an offense that boasts one of the deepest groups of skill-position players in the league. The competition for targets is no joke, but it's Nelson Agholor and DeSean Jackson -- not Jeffery -- who are in danger of losing snaps to No. 2 tight end Dallas Goedert.

