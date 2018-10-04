Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Returns to practice
Jeffery (chest) was on the field for the start of Thursday's practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Rather than any setback with his surgically repaired shoulder or a recurrence of the symptoms that left him ill heading into last weekend, Jeffery's absence at Wednesday's practice was due to a chest injury, which he apparently sustained at some point during Sunday's loss to the Titans. His presence at practice a day later suggests the chest issue isn't a major concern, but it's possible that Jeffery's reps may still be capped Thursday for precautionary purposes. The Eagles will release their formal practice report later in the day, which will clarify Jeffery's level of involvement.
