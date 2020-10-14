Jeffery (foot, illness) is practicing Wednesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The Eagles listed Jeffery as a limited participant on five of their nine practice reports the past three weeks. He likely needs at least one full practice before he's cleared to play in a game, and it remains to be seen if that will happen this week. The Eagles also have DeSean Jackson (hamstring) participating in Wednesday's practice, so Week 5 hero Travis Fulgham may have target/snap competition heading his way for Week 6 against Baltimore.