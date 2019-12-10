Jeffery (foot) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Giants.

Jeffery's injury looked serious from the get-go, so it is no surprise to see him ruled out after being carted off the field earlier in the game. The exact nature of the veteran receiver's injury should be cleared up in the near future, but the Eagles are down to J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward at receiver in the meantime.