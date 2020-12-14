Jeffery caught his only target for a 15-yard touchdown in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Saints.

With Carson Wentz replaced by rookie Jalen Hurts under center, Jeffery looked like he might be headed for a big game when he produced the game's first points with his first TD of the season early in the second quarter. Unfortunately for the veteran wideout, Hurts didn't look his way again and only wound up completing 17 passes in total on the afternoon. Jeffery has only three catches for 30 yards on nine targets in five games since rejoining the lineup, and it doesn't appear as though the switch at QB will improve his outlook heading into Week 15's road clash with the Cardinals.