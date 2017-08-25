Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Scores from 15 out
Jeffery caught two passes of four targets 35 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason game against Miami.
Torrey Smith and Zach Ertz stole the show early on, but Jeffery eventually came through with a 20-yard catch, and then found a spot spot between three defenders for a 15-yard touchdown later on the same drive. The Eagles pulled most of their key offensive players after the first quarter, pleased with what they'd seen from Carson Wentz and his supporting cast. Jeffery has drawn the target on nine of Wentz's 19 pass attempts in the two games they've played together this preseason.
