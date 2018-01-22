Jeffery caught all five of his targets for 85 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 38-7 NFC championship drubbing of the Vikings.

Jeffery hauled in a 53-yard score to make it 21-7 with 1:09 left before halftime, then caught a five-yard touchdown to conclude the scoring with 14:10 remaining in the fourth quarter. The physical wide receiver has established strong chemistry with quarterback Nick Foles, so expect Philadelphia to rely on Jeffery heavily in the Super Bowl.

