Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Scores two touchdowns in NFC championship
Jeffery caught all five of his targets for 85 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 38-7 NFC championship drubbing of the Vikings.
Jeffery hauled in a 53-yard score to make it 21-7 with 1:09 left before halftime, then caught a five-yard touchdown to conclude the scoring with 14:10 remaining in the fourth quarter. The physical wide receiver has established strong chemistry with quarterback Nick Foles, so expect Philadelphia to rely on Jeffery heavily in the Super Bowl.
