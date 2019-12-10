Play

Jeffery (foot) is expected to miss the rest of the season, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Jeffery appeared to suffer a non-contact injury to his foot Monday against the Giants, which forced him to limp off the field in the middle of the play and eventually require a cart to go to the locker room. The Eagles don't have a specific diagnosis just yet but are preparing to be without him for the stretch run of the campaign.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories