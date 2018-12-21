Jeffery (illness) will participate at practice Friday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

Jeffery sat out the last two days due to the illness going around the Eagles' locker room, but will finish the week back on the practice field. The 28-year-old's level of participation remains to be seen, but he's at least trending in the right direction for Sunday's game against Houston. The official injury report later Friday will reveal whether Jeffery carries an injury designation for Week 16.

More News
Our Latest Stories