Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Set to practice Friday
Jeffery (illness) will participate at practice Friday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.
Jeffery sat out the last two days due to the illness going around the Eagles' locker room, but will finish the week back on the practice field. The 28-year-old's level of participation remains to be seen, but he's at least trending in the right direction for Sunday's game against Houston. The official injury report later Friday will reveal whether Jeffery carries an injury designation for Week 16.
More News
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Misses another practice•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Recovering from illness•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Posts big numbers in win•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Leads team in receiving•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Just five targets in win•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Still being emphasized in game plan•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to trust in Week 16, including a pair of running backs in...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...
-
Week 16 things to know
Playing for a championship in Week 16? Heath Cummings has what you need to know to bring home...