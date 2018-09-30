Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Should play Week 4
Jeffery (illness/shoulder), who had been viewed as a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Titans, will play barring a setback in pregame warmups, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.
Mortensen relays that Jeffery's surgically repaired right shoulder isn't the chief concern regarding his availability Sunday; instead, it's the virus that forced him to miss two practices this week that muddled his involvement. Jeffery apparently reported to the Eagles' facility Sunday in better health, so he should be ready to make his season debut unless he experiences an unexpected relapse with his viral symptoms in the hours leading up to the 1 p.m. EST kickoff. Though Jeffery seems on track to play, his lack of practice time this week could prompt the Eagles to restrict his snap count in what would be his first game since Super Bowl 52.
