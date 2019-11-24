Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Sidelined in Week 12
Jeffery (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Though he never advanced beyond limited practice participation in his Week 12 prep, the Eagles had been bullish that Jeffery would be able to shake off the ankle injury and return from a one-game absence Sunday. Unfortunately for Jeffery, his left ankle was apparently still bothering him enough in his pregame workout that the Eagles opted to err on the side of caution and hold him out for a second straight contest. With Nelson Agholor (knee) also sidelined, an already weak Eagles receiving corps will be down to Jordan Matthews, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Mack Hollins and Greg Ward as their lone healthy members of the position group. Given that the quartet has combined for just 14 catches for 174 yards across 36 targets this season, quarterback Carson Wentz may choose to rely more heavily on tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert and running backs Miles Sanders and Boston Scott in the passing game.
