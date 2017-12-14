Jeffery didn't practice Thursday due to an illness.

It remains to be seen if Jeffery's illness is a temporary concern, but there's a decent chance it follows him into the weekend. Ultimately, Friday's injury report will note his potential to play Sunday against the Giants, who conceded 56 yards on four catches (eight targets) to the veteran wideout Week 3.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop