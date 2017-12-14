Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Sits out Thursday with illness
Jeffery didn't practice Thursday due to an illness.
It remains to be seen if Jeffery's illness is a temporary concern, but there's a decent chance it follows him into the weekend. Ultimately, Friday's injury report will note his potential to play Sunday against the Giants, who conceded 56 yards on four catches (eight targets) to the veteran wideout Week 3.
