Jeffery (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest against Washington.
Jeffery's season debut was delayed until Week 10 due to a combination of offseason foot surgery and a calf issue that he sustained while working his way back to full health. Overall, he managed to haul in just six of 13 targets for 115 yards and one touchdown in seven appearances during his age-30 season. Jeffery turns 31 in February, but because he's owed $18.5 million in 2021, it'll be difficult for the Eagles to move on.