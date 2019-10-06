Jeffery caught six of eight targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 31-6 win over the Jets.

Jeffery edged out Zach Ertz by one catch and one target for the team lead in both categories, but the tight end had five more yards and scored the team's only receiving touchdown of the day. This was a disappointing result for Jeffery considering wide receivers had previously thrived against New York, and he'll face a considerably greater challenge against the stingy Vikings secondary in Week 6.