Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Six catches against Jets
Jeffery caught six of eight targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 31-6 win over the Jets.
Jeffery edged out Zach Ertz by one catch and one target for the team lead in both categories, but the tight end had five more yards and scored the team's only receiving touchdown of the day. This was a disappointing result for Jeffery considering wide receivers had previously thrived against New York, and he'll face a considerably greater challenge against the stingy Vikings secondary in Week 6.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...