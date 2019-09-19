Play

Jeffery (calf) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.

Both Jeffery and fellow receiver DeSean Jackson (abdomen) were listed as non-participants in the Eagles' first two practices of Week 3, putting both in peril of missing Sunday's showdown with the Lions. Considering the Eagles are facing a quick turnaround for Week 4 with a Thursday night game against the Packers, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network -- citing conversations he's had with sources familiar with both receivers' situations -- reports that it would be "a really good outcome" if Jeffery and Jackson were back in action Week 5 against the Jets. More information on Jeffery's status for at least the Eagles' upcoming game will be gleaned from his involvement (or lack thereof) in Friday's practice.

