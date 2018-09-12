Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Starts week listed as limited
Jeffery (shoulder) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
A non-participant all last week, Jeffery took a step forward Wednesday with his work in individual drills. He's still expected to miss at least one more game, but this at least bodes well for his chances to get back on the field in Week 3 or Week 4. The Eagles likely will deploy Nelson Agholor, Mike Wallace and DeAndre Carter as the regular group in three-wide formations Sunday against the Buccaneers. Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert and Darren Sproles (hamstring) are also candidates to help account for Jeffery's vacated targets.
