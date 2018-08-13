Jeffery (shoulder) could remain on the PUP list into the regular season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jeffery toughed out a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder all of last season, only to have surgery immediately after the Super Bowl. The valiant effort appears as if it'll impact his availability for this season, though. While he's hitting all checkpoints in his recovery, per Rapoport, Jeffery may not be ready by Week 1, which would make him a candidate to stay on the PUP list beyond that point. Such a development would ensure he doesn't see any game action for the first six weeks of the campaign, meaning his first appearance wouldn't happen until Oct. 21 against the Panthers. The Eagles don't need to make a decision until September, but an absent Jeffery would open up targets for Nelson Agholor (undisclosed), Mike Wallace and second-year wideout Mack Hollins.