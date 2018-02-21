Jeffery (shoulder), who underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a torn right rotator cuff, is uncertain to be available for the start of training camp and could miss time during the preseason, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

The Eagles should shed more light on the status of Jeffery's rehab from the procedure when the team reconvenes for Organized Team Activities in April. Though it's likely the wideout won't be in attendance for the offseason program and could be sidelined when training camp opens, the expectation remains that he'll be back to full strength by the start of the regular season. Despite playing hurt throughout the 2017 campaign after sustaining the injury during camp, Jeffery turned in a strong first year in Philadelphia, catching 57 of 120 targets for 789 yards and nine touchdowns in 16 games. After inking a four-year extension in December, Jeffery is set to reprise his role as the top target for franchise quarterback Carson Wentz (knee), who could be recovered from a torn ACL and LCL before the new season begins.