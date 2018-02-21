Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Status uncertain for training camp
Jeffery (shoulder), who underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a torn right rotator cuff, is uncertain to be available for the start of training camp and could miss time during the preseason, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.
The Eagles should shed more light on the status of Jeffery's rehab from the procedure when the team reconvenes for Organized Team Activities in April. Though it's likely the wideout won't be in attendance for the offseason program and could be sidelined when training camp opens, the expectation remains that he'll be back to full strength by the start of the regular season. Despite playing hurt throughout the 2017 campaign after sustaining the injury during camp, Jeffery turned in a strong first year in Philadelphia, catching 57 of 120 targets for 789 yards and nine touchdowns in 16 games. After inking a four-year extension in December, Jeffery is set to reprise his role as the top target for franchise quarterback Carson Wentz (knee), who could be recovered from a torn ACL and LCL before the new season begins.
More News
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Undergoes surgery for torn rotator cuff•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Makes impact early in SB LII win•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Scores two touchdowns in NFC championship•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Hoping to build chemistry•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Targeted twice in Week 16 win•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Find the end zone•
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....
-
Our first football mock for 2018
The Super Bowl might have just ended, but we're already getting you prepared for your Fantasy...
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...