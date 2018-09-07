Jeffery (shoulder) said he needs "a couple more visits with the doctor" before returning and is likely out for a few more weeks, Jenny Vrentas of Sports Illustrated reports.

Jeffery added, "Some days I feel great, and some days...a shoulder injury is pretty tough." Coach Doug Pederson previously provided some optimism the additional time between Thursday's season opener and Week 2 could assist in a quick return to the field for the 28-year-old, but that now appears unlikely. Jeffery should continue to be considered week-to-week for now but this most recent update certainly muddles his return timetable and provides a more pessimistic outlook for the near future.